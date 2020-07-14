Summer Safety

Having fun but keeping healthy

Grace Derocha is a registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator and certified health coach at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. She offered up these tips to My West Michigan on how to stay safe this summer.

Check the Index: The negative effects of sun exposure are attributed to ultraviolet radiation (UV) that reaches the earth’s surface through two types of rays, ultraviolet A (UV-A) and ultraviolet B (UV-B).

UV-B rays can damage the DNA in the skin cells directly and is thought to be the major contributor to most skin cancers.

UV-A rays contribute to skin cell aging and can cause indirect damage to cell DNA. UV-A rays are also linked to long-term damage which leads to wrinkles.

As UV radiation is not related to temperature, you must be mindful that it is still possible to get sunburned even on a cool and cloudy day.

The Environmental Protection Agency provides a daily forecast of the expected UV intensity in your area.

You can check this index with the weather forecast every day to stay informed and prepare accordingly.

Spread on Sunscreen: Sunscreens shield skin by absorbing and reflecting UV rays.

The sun protection factor (SPF) of these products indicates the relative amount of defense provided against UV-B rays.

Some brands, classified as broad-spectrum, protect the wearer from both UV-A and UV-B rays.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

Remember that sunscreen wears off and must be reapplied at least every two hours, as well as after swimming, sweating or toweling off.

Cover Up: Clothing and accessories are an important barrier to protect skin from harmful overexposure.

Long sleeves and skirts, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses are encouraged.

Sunglasses that wrap around and have the American Optometric Association’s Seal of Acceptance are ideal.

Keep in mind that a standard, colored t-shirt has an SPF of less than 15 and this value decreases when clothing is wet.

Seek Shade: Avoid direct sun exposure as much as possible for long periods of time.

This is especially important during the peak hours of the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when the World Health Organization estimates UV radiation is at its strongest.

Seek shelter under an umbrella, tree or canopy.

Pay Attention: Unprotected skin can be damaged by UV radiation in as little as 15 minutes, but it may take up to 12 hours for skin to show the full effect.

It’s probably time to head inside if you notice that your child’s skin is turning slightly pink or showing signs of sun exposure, as this may become a more severe burn later.

Also watch out for fatigue, dizziness, dry mouth, less-frequent urination and a lack of tears when crying as these may be symptoms of dehydration or other heat-related illnesses, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.



Stay Informed: Many people think that it is much safer to use a tanning bed, booth or salon than to tan outside in the sun.

The truth is, there is no difference in the amount of skin damage UV rays cause whether it is indoors or outdoors.

All UV rays, regardless of their origin, can contribute to blisters, burns, wrinkles, rashes and dark spots, as well as most skin cancers.

Staying hydrated is extremely important. In fact, the human body is made up of around 70% water.

Water is used in all of the body’s cells, tissues and organs and also keeps the body’s temperature regulated.

Studies show that 75 percent of Americans drink significantly less water than what is recommended daily.

You lose water naturally each day through sweating, exercising, urinating, bowel movements and breathing.

Paired with long periods of time in the heat, cases of dehydration can escalate into more serious health issues including muscle cramps, severe exhaustion or heat stroke.

Throughout summer, it’s important to keep in mind the dangers of dehydration and how to enjoy the warmer weather safely.

The recommendation for water intake depends on a variety of factors including diet, lifestyle, activity levels, pre-existing conditions and environment.

For five to eight-year-olds, the recommendation is one liter daily.

Nine to 12-year-olds should get in 1.5 liters and children ages 13 and older should be consuming up to two liters of water each day.

A general rule of thumb for adults is to aim for at least half one’s body weight in ounces of water daily.

Athletes and individuals managing diabetes or kidney disease, among other chronic illnesses, should consult their primary care provider to determine appropriate daily water intake.

Learn the Signs – It can be easy to overlook some of the beginning stages of dehydration, especially on busy summer days. While it varies among individuals, some of the most common signs of dehydration include:

Confusion or lethargy

Decreased urine output

Diarrhea

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Dry skin

Fainting

Fever

Headache

Low blood pressure

Rapid heart rate

Thirst

Tired or sleepy

Urine is more yellow

Vomiting

Weakness

Cookouts – Take all necessary steps to keep your fire under control and always extinguish it before leaving.

Be sure to keep your fire away from debris that may catch fire including logs, forests and structures.

Also, select an area with little wind and easy access to water.

Fireworks – When using fireworks, remember that children are much more likely to experience a firework-related injury than adults.

Always light fireworks one at a time, outdoors, and under adult supervision.

Keep a bucket of water nearby and never allow young children to handle fireworks.

Beware of Bugs – Use insect and tick repellent when appropriate.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and remember to protect kids and pets.

In addition to repellent, protect yourself with clothing and hats.

Going for a Swim – Whether you’re chilling at the pool, beach or waterpark remember that drowning can occur in as little as 1 inch of water.

Never swim alone or leave children unattended near water.

Ensure children are wearing a fitted life jacket whenever in close proximity to pools or bodies of water.

Bike Rides – Wear a helmet – every time. Kids might think they’re dorky, but they’re absolutely essential for safety.

Bikes should be decked out with reflectors and lights for riding at dawn or dusk.

Ride on the right side. For kids, the sidewalk or bike path is the safest place to be. When that’s not an option, ride on the right side of the road, going with traffic. Use proper hand signals when turning.

