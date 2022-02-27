Canning Diva to share her tips at West Michigan Home & Garden Show

Canning Diva Diane Devereaux will be on stage during the West Michigan Home & Garden Show with all the tips and tricks required to become a next-level canner.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may not feel like it, but soon enough we will be planting our gardens and anticipating pulling that first beautiful bit of produce from the earth. Perhaps this will be the year you dedicate yourself to canning some of those fruits and veggies.

For veterans, Devereaux will offer two new recipes, including her Signature Strawberry Salsa. Beginners can attend “Canning 101” and learn how to get started.

The West Michigan Home & Garden Show runs March 3-6 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. For show times and ticket prices visit www.Showspan.com.

