Make annual checkup and health screenings a priority this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is the time of year when people make resolutions to eat better, exercise more and take steps to lead a healthier life. Scheduling an annual checkup and health screenings can go a long way toward helping individuals make the right lifestyle decisions.
Dr. Harland Holman is a Primary Care Physician with Corewell Health West. He walked us through the importance of having an annual checkup and explained why regular health screenings should be a priority this year.
For more information talk with your primary care physician or log-on and search www.spectrumhealth.org.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.