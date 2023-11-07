Corewell Health offers only treatment of its kind for total joint replacement, results in better outcomes and faster healing

Corewell Health has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and get back to living their best life.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lots of people complain about a painful knee, hip, or shoulder. But if your pain is severe and is affecting your quality of your life, you may find relief through a joint replacement.

Dr. Bryan Kamps joined us from Corewell Health Pennock Hospital in Hastings to talk about the best candidates for joint replacement surgery and the kinds of outcomes he is seeing with his patients.

