Whether you’re a snowbird or you stay in place during retirement, Jacobs Financial can help create the plan

Many Michiganders dream of being snowbirds in their retirement, heading south when the weather turns cold.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer really is one of the best times to be in West Michigan.

Many Michiganders dream of being snowbirds in their retirement, heading south when the weather turns cold.

Whatever your dream for retirement, Tom Jacobs can help you get there.

For more information or to make an appointment to sit down with Tom call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.