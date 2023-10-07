Let Tom Jacobs and his Retirement Roadmap guide your golden years

Tom Jacobs joined us to talk about his Retirement Roadmap.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tom Jacobs has over 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry. He’s used his expertise to retire alongside hundreds of clients over the years and he wants to help YOU.

Tom joined us to talk about his Retirement Roadmap.

For more information, or to make an appointment to sit down with Tom and get started on your OWN retirement roadmap, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.JacobsFS.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.