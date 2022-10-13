Corporate Caterers: You order, they take care of the rest

Brenda Geoffrey and Madeline Doyle set up an amazing spread on the 13 On Your Side Weather Deck to show off some of their most popular menu items.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s first Corporate Caterers franchise came to Grand Rapids in February of this year. They pride themselves on being different from most other caterers, both in the food and the service they provide.

Brenda Geoffrey and Madeline Doyle set up an amazing spread on the 13 On Your Side Weather Deck to show off some of their most popular menu items. They specialize in providing breakfast and lunches but will do whatever the client needs, from boxed-meals to full-on catered hot meals.

Their service area is within a 50-mile radius of Grand Rapids. There are three ways to order from Corporate Caterers:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.