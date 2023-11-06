Countdown to Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is underway

x
The Exchange

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Soon, the golfers will roll into town —  they're some of the most talented female athletes in the world.  

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give starts this week at Blythefield Country Club.  

For fans, it’s a chance to see it all up-close and personal.  

Christina Fecher joined us from Meijer with some last-minute advice for scoring tickets and experiencing this great tournament.  

She also answered our etiquette questions, from autograph-seeking to cell phones, to talking on the course.  

The tournament runs June 15 to 18. Tickets are available at www.MeijerLPGAClassic.com.

    

