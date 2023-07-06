Meijer-sponsored LPGA tournament proceeds will be used to feed hungry families

Simply Give helps put food on pantry shelves throughout the Midwest, something that’s sorely needed right now.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back at Blythefield Country Club once again. It promises four days of great golf with some of the best female golfers in the world vying for a $2.5 million purse.

Even better, proceeds from the tournament will be used to feed our hungry neighbors. Simply Give helps put food on pantry shelves throughout the Midwest, something that’s sorely needed right now.

You can donate to Simply Give at your local Meijer store or by purchasing a ticket to attend the golf tournament. It runs June 15-18. Visit www.MeijerLPGAClassic.com for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.