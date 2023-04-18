Spectrum Health Orthopedic Urgent Care offers same-day care for fractures, sports injuries, lingering pain

The Ortho Urgent Care is available after hours, but also during the day and the biggest advantage is that you’re working with orthopedic specialists.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Injuries are never convenient, nor do they tend to occur at ideal times. Your child twists a knee during a soccer game after school, or you injure your shoulder late on a Saturday morning.

The good news is West Michigan has orthopedic specialists available to help outside of the traditional doctor’s office hours. Dr. Jim Lebolt is an orthopedic specialist with Spectrum Health, soon to be Corewell Health. He said the Ortho Urgent Care is available after hours, but also during the day and the biggest advantage is that you’re working with orthopedic specialists.

Lebolt said it is much less expensive and likely much quicker than an emergency room visit. Patients do not need a referral and follow-up care will be arranged while they are there.

Dr. Lebolt stressed that urgent care is not for emergencies and anyone who is wondering whether their situation is appropriate for the Orthopedic Urgent Care should call and ask.

Spectrum Health Orthopedic Urgent Care

4100 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids

Weekdays: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

616-627-7000

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.