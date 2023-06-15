New Home Builder, Sarah, inches ever closer to her dream

Construction Manager Alex Schmidt once again walked Sarah through the house, pointing out what’s been completed since her last visit and answering her questions.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sarah Wilkins is doing all she can to remain patient as her new Eastbrook home is being built. The building new process requires patience, and progress marches on in her beautiful golf course community in Holland.

Construction Manager Alex Schmidt once again walked Sarah through the house, pointing out what’s been completed since her last visit and answering her questions.

The electrical wiring is in and Schmidt said they like to walk-through with homeowners at this stage, so they are certain that outlets are right where they want them. When planning for the electrical, it’s also important to think about lighting, during the day and at night. Now that that’s done, it’s more waiting, as inspections of the electrical work are necessary.

Meantime, there’s progress on the outside. Work on one of the decks is underway. Sarah was able to choose between wolmanized lumber or a bit more pricey composite material that offers little to no maintenance. She chose the upgrade.

Sarah and her sales consultant, Maureen Smith, hopped in a golf cart to take a ride up Sarah’s street. She’s already met a couple of her new neighbors and seen the various stages of construction yet to come.

To get started on your own home-building journey, visit www.eastbrookhomes.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.