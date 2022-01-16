Get fired up for camping season at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show starts this week at DeVos Place and may be just what anxious campers need to get by until the season officially starts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anyone who’s lived the camping lifestyle knows that this is the time of year when campers start itching to load it up and head out on a new adventure.

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show starts this week at DeVos Place and may be just what anxious campers need to get by until the season officially starts.

Erik Barker joined us from Woodland Airstream to talk about this iconic brand and take us for a tour. Visitors to the RV Show can get inside an Airstream trailer and see first-hand what makes them so special.

Woodland is one of a dozen dealers who will be offering their products at the show, which runs January 20-23. Tickets and show times are available at www.GrandRapidsRVShow.com.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.