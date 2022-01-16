Camper, Travel & RV Show offers special show pricing, competitive financing

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Jan. 20-23.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is an under-one-roof opportunity to experience all the finest aspects of life on the open road. From campers and RVs, to where to go and what to take. A dozen different dealers will be showcasing their products, with more than 200 units to climb into and get a feel for.

Evan Shepard of Terrytown RV said his dealership has inventory available to get families camping in 2022. He said ordered units right now have no guarantee of arrival and/or arrival dates, but what Terrytown displays at the show will be available in stock.

Shepard said financing is available with competitive rates and terms for qualified buyers. He said Terrytown will be offering special RV Show pricing that will remain in effect through the duration of the show.

The RV show is at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Jan. 20-23. Tickets and show times are available at www.GrandRapidsRVShow.com.

