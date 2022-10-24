Grand Rapids Public Museum examines The Power of Poison

The Power of Poison exhibit offers an immersive and interactive experience that will educate as well as entertain.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum has introduced a new exhibit that explores the mysterious world of poison.

Whether as a defense against predators or a lifesaving medical treatment, the story of poison (both the good and the bad) is fascinating.

Admission to The Power of Poison is included in the cost of visiting the museum. Reserve your tickets at www.GRPM.org.

