Trinity Health breast health services go well beyond mammograms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so we hear a lot about mammograms, but what are other breast health related services that are available to our community?

As the only centers of their kind in West Michigan, Trinity Health Breast Centers deliver prompt, personal, specialized care for all aspects of breast health. They focus on total breast health, from screening mammograms and lifetime risk analysis to, if necessary, the latest treatments.

Stacey Newmyer is a nurse navigator with the Trinity Health Breast Center and she walked us through some of those services, from 3D mammograms to Breast MRI.

Schedule your mammogram online. Learn more about Trinity Health Breast Centers by visiting www.TrinityHealthMichigan.org or call the location nearest you.

Trinity Health Breast Center – Lakes Village 6401 Prairie Street Suite 2300

Norton Shores, Michigan 49444

Trinity Health Breast Center – Grand Rapids Campus 250 Cherry Street SE Level 2

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

Trinity Health Breast Evaluation Center – Grand Haven Hospital 1309 Sheldon Rd Grand Haven MI 49417



