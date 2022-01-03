Colorectal cancer is deadly but also curable and preventable

According to Spectrum Health statistics, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is sponsored content.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. According to Spectrum Health statistics, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.

Dr. Randy Meisner is a gastroenterologist with Spectrum Health and he explained that colorectal cancer is also a curable and preventable disease, where awareness is critical. Dr. Meisner described the symptoms to watch out for, including a change in bowel habits, blood in the stool, and persistent abdominal pain.

He said a colonoscopy is not the only way to screen for colon cancer, although it remains the gold standard. Other ways to screen include CT colonography, sigmoidoscopy, or stool-based screenings.

Dr. Meisner said in 2021 the age for first screening changed from 50 to 45, or earlier for people who have family history or symptoms. The age change is due to a rise in colorectal cancer cases, which are most treatable when found early.

While family history is an unavoidable risk for developing colorectal cancer, there are some ways to avoid the risk, including adopting a healthy lifestyle and eating a diet rich in fiber.

If you’d like to support people in our community suffering from colorectal cancer, consider donating to the Spectrum Health Foundation Colorectal Cancer Fund, which raises money to educate our community and increase awareness. Visit https://give.spectrumhealth.org/IrishJig/Donate to learn more.

