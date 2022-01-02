Spectrum Health expands spine and pain management practice along the lakeshore

Spectrum Health’s Spine and Pain Management team is expanding to the lakeshore to provide personalized care based on each patient’s unique health journey.

When you’re coping with pain, relief looks and feels different for everyone. That’s why Spectrum Health’s Spine and Pain Management team is expanding to the lakeshore to provide personalized care based on each patient’s unique health journey.

Dr. Ryan Hodges is a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation clinician who will now be serving the Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and the Grand Haven Center. This is the first time these services will be available by Spectrum Health on the lakeshore.

Dr. Hodges joined us to talk about Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and what kind of patients he is seeing. He explained that he sees patients with:

Chronic pain, fibromyalgia or constant migraines

Recovering from a surgery or stroke or having nerve damage

A health condition that has reduced the patient’s ability to move, such as arthritis or sciatica

Patients hoping to control and relieve pain with minimal medications or minimally invasive interventions

There is no referral necessary to get an appointment. Just call 616-774-8345 to self-schedule. The two lakeshore locations include:

Spectrum Health Grand Haven Center: 15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven

Spectrum Health Zeeland Hospital: 8333 Felch Street, Zeeland

