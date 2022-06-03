HomeTown Health Center in Rockford offers infusion therapy and more

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The HomeTown Health Center in Rockford offers a variety of medical services. Registered Pharmacist Donna Gorr and Nurse Practitioner Emily Mathew described some of them:
- Injections and IV therapy to treat conditions including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Crohn’s Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis
- PICC line and Port maintenance
- Disease management – The team can take a look at what therapies/medications patients are on and recommend treatments that provide better symptom management.
Patients should ask their physician to refer them for treatment or call 616-215-5151 to make an appointment.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.