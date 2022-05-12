Kent County Veterans Services receives Veterans Affairs grant funding, expands programs and events

The grant funding is from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and will launch some new initiatives that will help Kent County veterans.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Veterans Services is dedicated to meeting the needs of local veterans and their families. The organization has received grant funding from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency to launch some new initiatives that will help Kent County veterans.

Director Martha Burkett and Community Outreach Specialist Rachel Wustman explained some of the new or expanded services, including acupuncture, a men’s retreat at Peace Ranch in Traverse City (May 21-22) and house cleaning for disabled veterans. There are also in-person and virtual art workshops, a Women’s Appreciation event, and the Homeless Veteran Stand Down on August 11.

On Thursday, May 12, the Hidden Wounds of War Conference will be hosted by the Hauenstein Center, in partnership with Grand Valley State University’s Peter F. Secchia Military and Veterans Resource Center, the West Michigan Veterans Coalition, and the Kent County Veteran Services Office. Keynote speaker, Dr. William P. Nash, clinical psychiatrist at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and consultant to the UCLA Prevention Center of Excellence and the United Nations, will share his experience working with combat and occupational stress injuries.

The conference is being held in the Loosemore Auditorium at the DeVos Center, on the Grand Rapids campus of GVSU: https://www.michigan.gov/mvaa/events/2022/05/12/hidden-wounds-of-war-2022.

For more information about the many services being provided by Kent County Veterans Services visit www.KentCountyVeteransServices.com.

