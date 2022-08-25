KDL Storytimes offer literacy experience for readers of all ages

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Our libraries truly are a treasured community resource, promoting a love of books and growing literacy skills for readers of every age.
Kent District Libraries offer a variety of Storytime opportunities which do just that. KDL Programming Manager Hennie Vaandrager described the various Storytime groups and the benefits of getting children at a very young age hooked on books.
For more information on Storytime dates, times and locations visit www.kdl.org/events.
