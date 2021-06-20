Lakeshore Art Festival in Muskegon offers something for the artist in all of us

This year also features the first-ever Community Mosaic Project, where hundreds of community members will be making their own contributions to the mosaic.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Lakeshore Art Festival promises to be a “unique and artful experience,” coming up June 26-27 in downtown Muskegon.

The Saturday and Sunday dates are new for the festival, which will offer a variety of experiences, from fine art to handcrafted goods, music and food. There will be 350 juried fine art and specialty craft exhibitors.

This year also features the first-ever Community Mosaic Project, where hundreds of community members will be making their own contributions to the mosaic. The Children’s Lane is meant to inspire and engage young artists.

The Lakeshore Art Festival is this Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.lakeshoreartfestival.org.

