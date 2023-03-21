Dr. Ben Kieff is a gastroenterologist with Corewell Health and he joined us to discuss why Colorectal Cancer seems to be affecting younger people.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Colorectal cancer was once thought of as an ‘older person’s disease.’ But according to a recent report by the American Cancer Society, the disease is on the increase among those age 55 and younger.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, an opportunity to promote the importance of screening and healthy lifestyle habits that can decrease a person's risk of developing Colorectal Cancer.

Dr. Ben Kieff is a gastroenterologist with Corewell Health and he joined us to discuss why Colorectal Cancer seems to be affecting younger people, and whether he’s seeing that here in West Michigan.

For more information, visit www.SpectrumHealth.org and search Colon Cancer.

