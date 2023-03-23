Reduce or eliminate your tax bill in retirement with help from Mattson Financial

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward say tax planning could be the key to a truly successful retirement.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you’re nearing retirement there are a few things to focus on: how to spend your time and how to make your money last. But have you thought about the affect taxes could have on your lifestyle after you hang it up?

Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward say tax planning could be the key to a truly successful retirement and they joined us with tips on how to keep some of your hard-earned money.

The father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services is dedicated to helping those who are approaching retirement, or already in it, to reduce or eliminate their tax burden. They said tax planning is the foundation of a well-rounded retirement plan. The team at Mattson can help create that plan, customizing it to each client’s unique situation.

If that sounds good to you and you want to reduce or even possibly eliminate your tax bill in retirement give Mattson Financial a call at 800-536-8907 or visit www.mattsonfinancial.com.

