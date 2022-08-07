Re-Bath reveals bathroom makeover for Kentwood couple who needed more accessible space

After a consultation to discuss the Jacobs’ needs, the Re-Bath team got to work and installed a beautiful, new accessible shower.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bathroom in Ed and Peggy Jacobs’ Kentwood home just wasn’t cutting it. Their physical needs made it difficult to climb in and out of the tub, so Disability Advocates of Kent County recommended them for a makeover by Re-Bath.

After a consultation to discuss the Jacobs’ needs, the Re-Bath team got to work and installed a beautiful, new accessible shower. Disability Advocates added a shower chair and Peggy and Ed were thrilled with the result.

