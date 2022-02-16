Tropical-flavored pineberry is the new “celebrity of berries”

Pineberries are available at your local Meijer store.

Just like with fashion, we always want to know what’s trending in the food world.

Meet the pineberry, a fruit that’s being called “the new celebrity of berries.” Emily Kyle is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist.

She described the fruit as having the sweetness of a strawberry with a hint of tropical flavor, including pineapple, pear, and apricot. The berries are pale pink with bright red seeds.

For more information, visit the Wish Farms website at https://wishfarms.com/.

