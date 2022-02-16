Tropical-flavored pineberry is the new “celebrity of berries”

Just like with fashion, we always want to know what’s trending in the food world.
Meet the pineberry, a fruit that’s being called “the new celebrity of berries.” Emily Kyle is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist.
She described the fruit as having the sweetness of a strawberry with a hint of tropical flavor, including pineapple, pear, and apricot. The berries are pale pink with bright red seeds.
Kyle said, like other berries, pineberries are a healthy choice. They are rich in nutrients and low in calories. Pineberries are available at your local Meijer store.
For more information, visit the Wish Farms website at https://wishfarms.com/.
RELATED:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.