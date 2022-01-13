The immune system requires vitamin C, but how much and what kind is best?

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You talked about how much and what kind of vitamin C is best.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For a century vitamin C has been seen as a key nutrient for our immunity. And now, more than ever, we’re concerned about keeping our immune system healthy.

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You talked about how much and what kind of vitamin C is best. She said vitamin C is a vitamin that our bodies cannot make it so we need to get it from our food. It’s also water-soluble so it does not stay stored in the body for very long.

According to Dr. Williams, some good sources of vitamin C include red and green peppers, oranges and orange juice, grapefruit, kiwi, strawberries, spinach and other green, leafy vegetables.

As for vitamin C supplements, Dr. Williams cautioned that the entire vitamin C complex is found in food, and unless you are taking vitamin C as part of a medical protocol, you should be able to get enough vitamin C from food. However, if you are particularly debilitated and cannot eat then taking vitamin C supplements can be helpful.

Since every program includes fresh fruits and vegetables, vitamin C is abundant in every phase of the Ideal You Program from Lose Phase through Lifestyle Phase.

If you’d like to lose up to 20 to 40 pounds before St. Patrick’s Day, visit www.IdealYou.us or call 1-800-Ideal-You and schedule a weight loss consultation to see if the Ideal You program is right for you. Consultations are normally $100 but there is no cost today for viewers who schedule a consult and you’ll receive $200 in free groceries when you sign up for a program. Some restrictions apply so give them a call and find out more about the program.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.