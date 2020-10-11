Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

OBAMACARE & SCOTUS | The Affordable Care Act will go before the Supreme Court Tuesday. Arguments will revolve around arcane points of law like severability. Whether the Affordable Care Act stays, goes, or is significantly changed, will affect the way life is lived in the U.S.

HOSPITALS NEAR CAPACITY | COVID-19 cases have been on a consistent rise and because of that, hospitals around West Michigan are nearing capacity. Spectrum Health and Metro Health have over 70% capacity, Holland Community Hospital is at 90% capacity.

EAST KENTWOOD UPDATE | Kentwood Public Schools announced Monday that the East Kentwood High School and Freshman building will going 100% virtual following an outbreak of COVID-19. The district said they were notified of nine new positive COVID-19 cases from the high school and/or freshman building, and five of those were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

COVID TREATMENT CLEARED | U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19, an experimental approach against the virus. The FDA cleared the experimental drug from Eli Lilly for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization. It's a one-time treatment given through an IV.

FORECAST | Tuesday will be the last day of unseasonable warmth and then showers move in.

