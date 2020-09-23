Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

LANSING MASK RALLY | Wednesday morning, parents, athletes and coaches plan to rally at the State Capitol in Lansing. They are opposing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders, 2020-176 and 2020-180, requiring athletes to wear a mask while playing sports.

FATE OF RESTAURANTS | The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association released a report that said more than 22% of the state's restaurants may not survive past February. The report said restaurants have been hanging on thanks to outdoor seating, but with winter coming, much of that business will be lost. The association is calling on state lawmakers to ease restrictions and bolster support programs.

PENCE IN HOLLAND | Second Lady Karen Pence will visit West Michigan on Friday, Sept. 25. Pence will start her day in Holland at an 11 a.m. event and end the her visit in Grand Rapids at New Vintage Place. As a major swing state, Michigan has recently been a popular campaign stop.

FORECAST | The weather pattern remains the same: late-summer warmth gives way to unseasonably cooler weather next week. Get the full forecast here.

