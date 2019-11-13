MUSKEGON, Mich. — A big rivalry game is happening this weekend between University of Michigan and Michigan State University -- there will be tailgating, big plays and more.

But one West Michigan bakery is offering something else, something sweet to get into spirit.

Ryke's Bakery is putting on its annual cookie poll ahead of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. Cookies decorated maize and blue, as well as green and white will be available for the rest of the week at the bakery's two locations.

Buy your team's cookies to predict the winner of the game and Ryke's gives the proceeds to Mercy Health's comprehensive breast cancer center. Each $2 cookie sold counts for one vote.

Ryke's Bakery, Catering and Cafe It's that time of the year! Who will win the big game! Let the cookies decide! 1 cookie = 1 vote

Rkye's has a locations in Grand Haven, Muskegon and Holland. Get your cookies in store and visit their website for more details.

The big game is taking place Saturday, Nov. 16 at noon at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich.

