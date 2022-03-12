Chihuahua rescued from icy pond in South Haven

The dog, named Sasha, was quickly rescued and brought back to the shore by personnel. Police say Sasha was taken to the vet and is now recovering.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — First responders in South Haven rescued a 12-year-old Chihuahua from icy pond waters Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened behind the Church of Latter-day Saints on 73 1/2 Street around 2 p.m. when a caller reported a dog in the water.

A South Haven Area Emergency Services worker got into a cold water rescue suit and waded into the pond to reach the dog, who had just broken through thin ice and slipped into the water.

The dog, named Sasha, was quickly rescued and brought back to the shore by personnel. Police say the dog had been missing for a few days.

Sasha was taken to the vet and is reportedly recovering from the incident.

