Poor air quality is harmful for your pets, too. Here's how to help:

West Michiganders are being encouraged to stay indoors due to unhealthy air quality. So what does this mean for your furry friends?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the wildfires in Canada continue to burn, wildfire smoke has drifted into Michigan, impacting West Michigan in particular. On Tuesday, smoke blanketed the region and caused the air quality to plummet into unhealthy ranges.

West Michiganders are being encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible and wear a mask—ideally a KN95—while outside. Strenuous outdoor activities should also be avoided.

“Similar to humans, animals are also affected when there are issues with air quality, especially birds, animals with underlying respiratory and heart conditions, and other sensitive populations—such as young or senior animals,” said Assistant State Veterinarian, Jennifer Calogero, DVM, PhD.

Calogero and the State Veterinarian's Office are urging Michiganders to limit their pets' time outdoors while the air quality remains poor.

Calogero said your pets could exhibit symptoms caused by the air quality, including coughing, wheezing, difficulties breathing, eye drainage, lethargy, changing the sound of their vocalization, decreased appetite and thirst.

In order to keep your pet feeling their best, you should:

Keep animals indoors with doors and windows closed and limit the amount of time they spend outdoors.

Avoid strenuous activities/exercise.

Ensure clean air flow when indoors by using fans, air conditioners, air purifiers, etc.

If you are concerned about your pets' behavior, call or visit your veterinarian.

