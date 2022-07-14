New massive piece of art to be installed in downtown Muskegon next week

This is the sixth project to be completed in the MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative is set to roll out another art installation in Muskegon next week.

"One Drop" will be be installed at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce.

The sculpture is inspired by the women's chamber and by how individual efforts when combined, become major triumphs.

"One Drop" is a 27-foot installation that is built from cut pieces of tinted prismatic steel assembled on a structure of steel which is lit dusk to dawn with LED lighting.

The installation was created by artist, Marc Moulton, who has constructed other works for municipal buildings, parks and hospitals around the country and state.

The public is invited to attend the dedication for "One Drop" which will take place on July 21, 2022, at 5:30pm on the plaza between Shoreline Drive and the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.

Another project from the MuskegonCity Art Initiative that was recently finalized is a mural in downtown Muskegon.

Originally installed in December of 2021, but later finalized in May of 2022, "What Defines Muskegon" is a 65-foot mural that is painted in oils on aluminum composite panels. It's located on an exterior wall of the Trinity Health Arena in downtown Muskegon.

Michigan native, Dr. Hubert Massey painted the mural based on feedback from the community through five forums and four feedback sessions.

The mural highlights the indigenous tribal peoples, the lumbering boom, industrial waves and the transformation of the community from the 1930s onward.

You can learn more about the installations and the artists behind them, here.

