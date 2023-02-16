Anna's House, popular breakfast spot, opening 11th location in Grand Rapids

The company CEO said the breakfast restaurant being remodeled in the former Burger King on Northland Drive will open at the end of the year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A new breakfast spot is coming to the northeast side of Grand Rapids at the end of the year.

Anna's House, which currently operates 9 restaurants across Michigan, has plans to open new locations in Milford and Grand Rapids in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Anna's House will open a new location in the old Burger King building at 5488 Northland Drive NE in Grand Rapids.

Remodeling is underway.

“We are extremely excited to continue to grow Anna’s House in the Grand Rapids area. Our hopes are to provide an excellent breakfast and lunch experience in a warm, friendly environment to our guests in the northeast Grand Rapids, Cannonsburg, and Rockford areas. Our mission is 'saving the world from an ordinary breakfast' and that is what we do here," Anna’s House CEO Josh Beckett said.

"Our wide-ranging menu options appeal to a wide variety of dietary needs and preferences. This, along with great tasting, creative dishes are what I believe helped us win Michigan’s Best Breakfast.”

This new Grand Rapids location joins others on Plainfield Avenue and East Beltline Avenue.

The restaurant has plans to hire staff in the late spring and early summer.

You can find applications here.

