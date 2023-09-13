Bell's Brewery announces Oberon Eclipse hitting shelves later this fall

Oberon Eclipse will hit shelves and taps later this fall with a new twist on the classic flavor that people have come to look forward to every spring.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Oberon lovers have a lot to be excited about as the sun sets on summer.

Bell's Brewery is introducing a brand-new Oberon variation to keep one of the brewery's most popular beers on shelves year-round.

Oberon Eclipse will hit shelves and taps later this fall with a new twist on the classic flavor that people across the country have come to look forward to every spring. Eclipse will be available from October through March each year.

Bell's Brewery says the flavor profile of Oberon Eclipse is "a strong wheat backbone, balanced with a little bit of sweetness and richness accompanied by the orange and coriander. It features a slightly bitter, clean finish that is medium bodied and slightly warming."

This brand-new variation is designed "for those long winter nights" and is slightly darker and stronger than the original.

Oberon Eclipse is an American Wheat Ale that has an ABV of 6.3% and IBUs of 20.

The beer will come in bottles, cans and on draught. Oberon Eclipse will also be offered in a mix pack during the winter months that includes Oberon Eclipse, Best Brown, Two Hearted IPA and Big Hearted IPA.

Oberon Eclipse is the latest Oberon variation released by Bell's, joining Mango Habanero Oberon, Cherry Oberon and Citrus Oberon, which were released earlier this year.

To learn more about the new beer and see where you can purchase it, visit BellsBeer.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.