Founders Brewing Co., New Holland Brewing announce limited edition stouts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two popular Michigan breweries announced limited edition stouts coming to thirsty mouths all across the state.

Founders Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids has brought a brand new flavor to its popular line of Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS). KBS Hazelnut has arrived in their taprooms in Grand Rapids and Detroit and will soon be for sale across the nation.

The KBS line are imperial stouts brewed with chocolate, coffee and other flavors and then aged in a bourbon barrel for a year. The latest new flavor on the line is hazelnut, which joins KBS Maple Mackinac Fudge and KBS Espresso.

“Hazelnut makes for a great infusion into coffee so we decided to bring those flavors to our most epic coffee beer, KBS,” said Founders Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “It really adds another amazing layer of depth to an already perfectly balanced and complex beer.”

KBS Hazelnut is available in 4-packs at the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms and will be available on retailer shelves March 1 for $24.

Your favorite bourbon barrel-aged classic gets a toasty twist in this latest iteration. Its chocolate, coffee and vanilla notes meet the nutty sweetness of hazelnut coffee to allow this sipper to soar to new heights. pic.twitter.com/YDIDLcZtwZ — Founders Brewing Co. (@foundersbrewing) February 16, 2022

Fellow West Michigan brewery New Holland Brewing Co. has announced that their coveted Dragon's Milk Triple Mash is back while supplies last.

The popular stout beer will be available for sale online through an online pre-order that begins Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. The orders can be picked up on March 12-13 and 26-27 at the New Holland Fulfillment Center.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this release,” said Dominic Bergquist, Dragon’s Milk Brand Manager at New Holland. “As our top rated brew on Untappd, Triple Mash is our single most anticipated beer, and we’re expecting another enthusiastic reception in 2022.”

This extremely popular stout limited how much could be purchased in the past, but this year New Holland is allowing customers to pre-order as much as they'd like while the supplies last.

All of the pre-order and pick-up details can be found here and a link to the pre-order store can be found here.

Triple Mash will be priced at $25.99 for a 4-pack.

