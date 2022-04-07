x
Beer

Your guide to grabbing a local craft beer on National Beer Day

Celebrate National Beer Day with a pint of local craft beer at a West Michigan brewery or taproom.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE/Matt Gard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, April 7 is National Beer Day and there is no better way to celebrate the holiday as a Michigander than going to a local brewery or taproom to grab a pint.

We've put together an extensive list of craft breweries and taprooms with your favorite Michigan craft beers on tap.

Kent County

7 Monks Taproom - 740 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids

Atwater Brewery in GR - 201 Michigan St. NW, Grand Rapids

Arvon Brewing Co. - 1006 Division Ave. S., Grand Rapids

Brass Ring Brewing - 2404 Eastern Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Brewery Vivant - 925 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids

Cedar Springs Brewing Company - 95 N. Main, Cedar Springs

City Built Brewing - 820 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Creston Brewery - Saugatuck Brewing Co. - 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

DeHop’s Brewing Company & Cafe - 363 Cummings Ave. NW, Walker

Elk Brewing Company - 700 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Founders Brewing Co. - 235 Grandville Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brewing Company - 1 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery - 418 Ada Dr., Ada

Greyline Brewing Company - 1727 Alpine Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Harmony Brewing Company - 1551 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

Harmony Hall - Harmony Brewing Company - 401 Stocking Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

HopCat - 25 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Jade James Brewery - 4665 Broadmoor Ave. SE, Kentwood

Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery - 428 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids

Mitten Brewing Company - 527 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids

Osgood Brewing - 4051 Chicago Dr. SW, Grandville

Perrin Brewing Company - 5910 Comstock Park Dr., Comstock Park

Railtown Brewing Company - 3555 68th St. SE, Caledonia

Rockford Brewing Company - 12 E. Bridge St., Rockford

Schmohz Brewing Company - 2600 Patterson SE, Grand Rapids

The Knickerbocker - New Holland Brewing - 417 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids

Muskegon County

Fetch Brewing Company - 100 W. Colby St., Whitehall

Marine Tap Room - 1983 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon

North Grove Brewers - 8735 Water St., Montague

Pigeon Hill Brewing Company - 500 W. Western Ave, Muskegon

Pints & Quarts - 950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon

Rake Beer Project - 794 Pine St, Muskegon

Salty Pecker Brewing - 255 Seminole Rd, Muskegon

Unruly Brewing Co. - 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon

Ottawa County

Big Lake Brewing - 977 Butternut Ave., Holland

New Holland Brewing Co. Restaurant & Pub - 66 E. 8th St., Holland

Odd Side Ales - 41 Washington Ave., Suite 160, Grand Haven

Old Boy’s Brewhouse - 971 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake

Our Brewing Co. - 76 E. 8th St., Holland

Pike 51 Brewing - 3768 Chicago Dr., Hudsonville

White Flame Brewing Co. - 5234 36th Ave., Hudsonville

If you don't see your favorite brewery or taproom on the list, send us a message and tell us what we missed.

