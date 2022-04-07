Your guide to grabbing a local craft beer on National Beer Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, April 7 is National Beer Day and there is no better way to celebrate the holiday as a Michigander than going to a local brewery or taproom to grab a pint.
We've put together an extensive list of craft breweries and taprooms with your favorite Michigan craft beers on tap.
Kent County
7 Monks Taproom - 740 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids
Atwater Brewery in GR - 201 Michigan St. NW, Grand Rapids
Arvon Brewing Co. - 1006 Division Ave. S., Grand Rapids
Brass Ring Brewing - 2404 Eastern Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
Brewery Vivant - 925 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids
Cedar Springs Brewing Company - 95 N. Main, Cedar Springs
City Built Brewing - 820 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
Creston Brewery - Saugatuck Brewing Co. - 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
DeHop’s Brewing Company & Cafe - 363 Cummings Ave. NW, Walker
Elk Brewing Company - 700 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
Founders Brewing Co. - 235 Grandville Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Brewing Company - 1 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery - 418 Ada Dr., Ada
Greyline Brewing Company - 1727 Alpine Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
Harmony Brewing Company - 1551 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
Harmony Hall - Harmony Brewing Company - 401 Stocking Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
HopCat - 25 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
Jade James Brewery - 4665 Broadmoor Ave. SE, Kentwood
Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery - 428 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids
Mitten Brewing Company - 527 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids
Osgood Brewing - 4051 Chicago Dr. SW, Grandville
Perrin Brewing Company - 5910 Comstock Park Dr., Comstock Park
Railtown Brewing Company - 3555 68th St. SE, Caledonia
Rockford Brewing Company - 12 E. Bridge St., Rockford
Schmohz Brewing Company - 2600 Patterson SE, Grand Rapids
The Knickerbocker - New Holland Brewing - 417 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids
Muskegon County
Fetch Brewing Company - 100 W. Colby St., Whitehall
Marine Tap Room - 1983 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon
North Grove Brewers - 8735 Water St., Montague
Pigeon Hill Brewing Company - 500 W. Western Ave, Muskegon
Pints & Quarts - 950 W Norton Ave, Muskegon
Rake Beer Project - 794 Pine St, Muskegon
Salty Pecker Brewing - 255 Seminole Rd, Muskegon
Unruly Brewing Co. - 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon
Ottawa County
Big Lake Brewing - 977 Butternut Ave., Holland
New Holland Brewing Co. Restaurant & Pub - 66 E. 8th St., Holland
Odd Side Ales - 41 Washington Ave., Suite 160, Grand Haven
Old Boy’s Brewhouse - 971 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake
Our Brewing Co. - 76 E. 8th St., Holland
Pike 51 Brewing - 3768 Chicago Dr., Hudsonville
White Flame Brewing Co. - 5234 36th Ave., Hudsonville
If you don't see your favorite brewery or taproom on the list, send us a message and tell us what we missed.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.