Delicious meatless meal ideas & Irie Lemon pop-up

Irie Lemon is offering cooking classes this summer to inspire the home chef and corporate groups alike! Plus, they have a delish pop-up this week!

More and more people are choosing to incorporate meatless meals in their lives as research shows there are health, financial and environmental benefits.

Local chefs Vince Mcintosh and Liz Della Croce have teamed up to offer a cooking class that's meant to inspire a summer of meatless cooking.

They're giving us a taste of just how delicious meatless cooking can be. Watch the segment to see Liz demo a recipe and Vince show off the delicious dishes that will be featured during their upcoming Irie Lemon and Cafe DeMiro pop-up on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week! Expect some incredible Jamaican and Middle Easter favorites!

Click here to get the recipe for Pesto Pasta with Asparagus and Goat Cheese.

Preorders for the Irie Lemon and Cafe DeMiro pop-up end Monday at midnight! To order visit this website, you'll see the Pop Up as the first event, and the meatless cooking class as the second one!

