GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Depending on where you are on 28th Street in Grand Rapids, you can find a seemingly never-ending selection fast food and fast casual restaurants.

If you go a bit further east into the Cascade area, you'll find Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, one of the newest kids on the block. Capriotti's is one of the more popular sandwich chains in the country yet location is the very first one in the state of Michigan.

"Me and my wife for looking for more businesses to bring more opportuntiy to the area," owner Trever Hall said. " We love what we're able to do with these kids and young people.

Hall is looking to bring the popularity of Capriotti's to the Mitten State. It's highly sought after in places like Las Vegas and Delaware, where the first one opened. They're known for the turkey subs, meatball subs and cheese steaks just name a few.

Capriotti's Opens First Michigan Location in G.R.

"The turkeys here are roasted here every night," Hall said."The products on the grill are fresh so it may take a few minutes to get your sandwich."

It may be with "The Bobbie" that Capriotti's hangs its hat. The sub has won multiple awards. It is what Thanksgiving dreams are made of. It's made with the hand pulled turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo. They also offer a handful of different salad options as well.

The Halls plan to open two more locations in West Michigan over the next couple of years.

RELATED VIDEO:

Check out some of Dave and James' other Let's Eat adventures:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.