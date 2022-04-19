Gov. Whitmer announces additional food assistance benefits in April for Michiganders

The increased benefits are meant to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that Michiganders who are eligible for food assistance benefits will be receiving additional funds in the month of April.

Michiganders eligible for the assistance can expect to receive a minimum of an additional $95 monthly in April.

The additional food assistance is expected to help an estimated 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

“Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in April as we continue growing our economy,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum. We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and put money in people's pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”

Additional food assistance began for eligible residents in April of 2020 and in May 2021 eligible households began getting extra monthly benefits.

Last month, Gov. Whitmer announced the additional funding for families after federal approval, which is necessary every month.

Michiganders should see the benefits on their Bridge Card between April 16 and 25. The benefits will be loaded onto the card as a separate payment from the assistance that was provided earlier in the month.

According to a statement from the Governor's Office, "All households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received over $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount."

Maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Check the benefits balance on your Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

