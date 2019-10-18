MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — The doors were supposed to close for good when Mitten Pizza in Middleville could not pay off a large, surprise electric bill, but that is not the case anymore. The pizza shop will not be closing.

Anthony Winters, the manger at Mitten Pizza, said Friday because of fundraising and a deal with the electric company, the store will remain open.

In September, Mitten Pizza received an electric bill totaling nearly $20,000.

Facebook

The pizza shop said the corrected bill was given to them after their electric company discovered a mistake and charged them for usage going back 12 months.

Because of the high bill, the store was going to have to close but the owners started a GoFundMe page and held fundraisers.

Some local business and competing restaurants in the area even contributed to the cause.

On Friday, Oct. 18 the shop celebrated the news.

"This is beyond monumental for us and we would like to thank you all so much for all the love and support!" Mitten Pizza wrote on Facebook.

The specific details about the deal were not released.

Hungry for more?

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.