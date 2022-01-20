Downtown Market hosts fourth Spicy Saturday on Jan. 22

If you're feeling hot, hot, hot, the Downtown Market is hosting Spicy Saturday on Jan. 22.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its fourth year, the Downtown Market's Spicy Saturday is sure to warm up your taste buds.

The one day event features over 20 different spicy foods and drinks from over a dozen different vendors located throughout the market.

Some of the featured dishes include:

The Melt (Your Face) Down - (Aperitivo) - Spicy Calabrian chili salami and spicy jalapeño tomato jam added to Aperitivo’s classic meltdown grilled cheese sandwich.

- (Aperitivo) - Spicy Calabrian chili salami and spicy jalapeño tomato jam added to Aperitivo’s classic meltdown grilled cheese sandwich. Hot Chicken Sandwich - (Juju Bird) - Crispy breaded chicken, hot dipped and dusted with spices, served with hot mayo, pickles, tomatoes, and slaw.

- (Juju Bird) - Crispy breaded chicken, hot dipped and dusted with spices, served with hot mayo, pickles, tomatoes, and slaw. Spicy Salmon Bowl - (Pinktail Poke) - Fresh salmon from Fish Lads, classic sauce, creamy avocado & chili mayo, habanero, cucumber, avocado, and wasabi tobiko.

- (Pinktail Poke) - Fresh salmon from Fish Lads, classic sauce, creamy avocado & chili mayo, habanero, cucumber, avocado, and wasabi tobiko. Always Sunny Smoothie - (Alt City Beverage Co.) - Mango guava smoothie cranked up a notch with chile de árbol (optional).

Spicy Saturday at the Downtown Market 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

On-site dining is available on the second floor atrium or at one of ten heated outdoor huts that are sanitized between each use. The seating is available on a first come first serve basis.

“This is a fan favorite promotion, and one that merchants enjoy since they can show off some super spicy foods and unique flavor combinations. This year, we’re seeing them really bring their A-game with the spice, so be prepared for some hot options!” notes Molly Connolly, Marketing Manager at the Downtown Market. “It’s also a great excuse to get out of the house and a fun way to warm up during a chilly January weekend.”

Spicy Saturday is on Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.