Taste of Muskegon announces award winners

Taste of Muskegon handed out 15 awards to vendors after a record-breaking event on Saturday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The 16th Taste of Muskegon festival wrapped up on Saturday after a record-breaking weekend of crowds with 10 different food vendors taking home awards.

Over 30 local restaurants and food trucks competed in the competition, hoping to win one of the coveted Taste Plate Awards.

"Muskegon was ready for a party. We saw record-setting crowds both nights," said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. "Our culinary scene in Muskegon is hot. We had impressive menus from all the restaurants and trucks. We hope everyone discovered new locally-owned favorites."

The Taste Plate Awards had both judged awards and public-vote awards with 15 overall winners.

The 2022 Taste Plate Award winners are:

People's Choice

Best Taste

Frostbite Shaved Ice: Mango Mania Bone Ends: Birria Ramen

Best New Bite

Best Dessert

Best Budweiser Beer and Cheese

Hamburger Mikey: Joshy Rake Fries Bone Ends: Irish Slider

Best Lite Bite

Wonderland Distilling Co.: The Grateful Bread Tiki Boiz: Chicken Huli Bowl

Best Booth

Sustainability

Taste of Muskegon has already begun planning for next year's event which will take place on June 9 and 10, 2023. Learn more about the festival and get updates at TasteOfMuskegon.org.

