Taste of Muskegon announces award winners

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The 16th Taste of Muskegon festival wrapped up on Saturday after a record-breaking weekend of crowds with 10 different food vendors taking home awards.
Over 30 local restaurants and food trucks competed in the competition, hoping to win one of the coveted Taste Plate Awards.
"Muskegon was ready for a party. We saw record-setting crowds both nights," said Lisa Kraus, Marketing Director of Taste of Muskegon. "Our culinary scene in Muskegon is hot. We had impressive menus from all the restaurants and trucks. We hope everyone discovered new locally-owned favorites."
The Taste Plate Awards had both judged awards and public-vote awards with 15 overall winners.
The 2022 Taste Plate Award winners are:
People's Choice
Best Taste
- Frostbite Shaved Ice: Mango Mania
- Bone Ends: Birria Ramen
Best New Bite
- Frostbite Shaved Ice: Pure Pineapple
- Pennant Pizza & Wings: Korean BBQ
Best Dessert
- Rad Dads’ Tacos & Tequila: Mexican Candy Parfait
- The Only Cannoli: Cookie Dough Cannoli Nacho
Best Budweiser Beer and Cheese
- Hamburger Mikey: Joshy Rake Fries
- Bone Ends: Irish Slider
Best Lite Bite
- Wonderland Distilling Co.: The Grateful Bread
- Tiki Boiz: Chicken Huli Bowl
Best Booth
Sustainability
Taste of Muskegon has already begun planning for next year's event which will take place on June 9 and 10, 2023. Learn more about the festival and get updates at TasteOfMuskegon.org.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.