Guide to find a Lenten Fish Fry in West Michigan 2022

MICHIGAN, USA — Welcome to the Lenten Fish Fry guide for West Michigan in 2022. Lent begins on Wednesday, so many Catholics around West Michigan will be passing on meat on Fridays and turning to fish.
Churches and community centers are putting on fish fry events across West Michigan for much of March and April. Find a Lenten Fish Fry near you:
Allegan County
Ostego
St. Margaret Parish (766 S. Farmer St.)
- 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 15
- Take out only
Wayland
SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church (159 131st Ave.)
- 5 p.m., Fridays March 4 through April 8
- Price: $15
- Menu: Fried pollock, baked cod, French fries, baked potato, green beans, Coleslaw, mac & cheese, roll and butter, and beverage.
Kent County
Belmont
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish (6390 Belmont Rd. NE)
- 4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays March 4 through April 8
- Price: adults: $12, kids: $3
- Menu: Baked or fried Cod, french fries, green beans, choice of cole slaw or applesauce, hushpuppy or roll.
Comstock Park
Holy Trinity Parish (1200 Alpine Church Rd. NW)
- 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8
- Take out only from the north side of the gym off Alpine Church Rd.
- Menu: Baked or fried pollock, baked potatoes/french fries, homemade coleslaw, homemade mac and cheese.
- Contact the parish for additional details: (616) 784-0677
Grand Rapids
St. Alphonsus Parish (224 Carrier St. NE)
- 4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8
- Drive thru only
- Contact the parish for additional details: (616) 451-3403
St. Isidore Parish (625 Spring Ave. NE)
- 4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8
- Dine in or carry out
- Price: 13 and older: $12, ages 5 to 12: $6, 4 and under: $2
- Menu: Baked or fried fish (Alaskan Pollock), french fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce, mac & cheese, and dessert.
St. Jude Parish (1120 4 Mile Rd. NE)
- 5:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 25 through April 22
- Dine in or carry out
- Price: 7 and older: $12, families: $35
- Menu: Baked or fried fish, french fries, vegetable, coleslaw, mac and cheese, dinner roll, dessert.
St. Paul the Apostle Parish (2750 Burton St. SE)
- 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 11 and March 25
- Dine in
- Menu: Baja fish tacos.
Lowell
St. Mary Great Mother of God Parish (402 Amity St.)
- 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8
- Dine in or take out
- Price: 13 and older: $12, 12 and under: $6, families: $36
- Menu: 2 (4 oz) pieces of hand battered fried or baked cod, mac & cheese, fries, coleslaw, apple sauce, corn bread, juice, coffee.
Rockford
Our Lady of Consolation Parish (Holy Family Center, 4865 11 Mile Rd. NE)
- 5 to 7:30 p.m., Friday March 11 and March 25
- Gluten-free option available
- Contact the parish for additional details: (616) 866-0931
Wyoming
Knights of Columbus #4362 (KC Banquet Center, 5380 Clyde Park Ave SW)
- 4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays March 4 – April 15
- Drive thru only, follow signs and drive around building to front door.
- Price: $12
- Menu: Fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, dinner roll.
- Fish is in limited supply this year. First come, first served.
St. John Vianney Parish (4101 Clyde Park Ave. SW)
- 4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8
- Drive thru only
- Price: $12
- Menu: Delicious hand-breaded, fried, white fish, seasoned curly fries, freshly made coleslaw and dinner roll.
Lake County
Baldwin
St. Ann-St. Ignatius Parish (Ann’s Senior Center, 690 9th St.)
4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays March 4 through April 15
Price: adults: $10, kids 5 to 12: $5, kids 4 and under: free
Menu: Cod and Pollock baked or fried. Dinner roll with butter, french fries or baked potato, cole slaw, mac and cheese and a dessert.
Mecosta County
Big Rapids
St. Mary-St. Paul Parish (Food Truck at Currie’s BP Amoco, 620 Maple St.)
5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays March 4 through April 8
Price: $13 a plate, $25 for 2 Plates
Montcalm County
Howard City
Christ the King – St. Francis de Sales Parish (9596 Reed Rd.)
- 4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8
- Dine in or carry out
- Price: adults: $12, $13 if paying by credit card, kids 6 to 12: $5, kids 5 and under: free, families: $45, $47 if paying by credit card
Muskegon County
Cloverville
Fruitport Fraternal Order of Eagles (3354 S. Dangl Rd.)
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, April 22
- Silent auction and 50/50 raffle
Muskegon
Knights of Columbus Dan M. Kennedy Council 706 (2915 Fairfield St.)
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (drive thru) and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (dine in) Fridays Feb. 18 through March 25 and March 2 (Ash Wednesday)
- Dine in or drive through
- Price: $13
Muskegon Bowmen Archery Club (2380 Central Ave.)
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., March 4, March 18 and April 1
- Price: adults: $12, super size: $15 super size, kids 12 and under: $6
Ravenna
St. Catherine Parish (St. Catherine Hall, 3381 Thomas St.)
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8
- Carry out only
- Price: adults: $12, kids: $6
Newaygo County
Newaygo
St. Bartholomew Parish (Parish Family Center, 599 W. Brooks St.)
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays March 4 through April 8 (no fish fry on Good Friday)
- Dine in or carry out
- Price: kids: $5, adults: $10, families: $30
- Contact the parish for additional details: (231) 652-1286
Oceana County
Hart
St. Joseph Parish (2349 W. Jackson Rd.)
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 15
- Drive thru only
- Price: $13
- Menu: Baked or fried fish, potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, dessert.
Ottawa County
Coopersville
St. Michael Parish (17150 88th Ave)
- 5:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8
- Dine in or carry out
- Contact the parish for additional details: (616) 384-4026 or email: secretary@saintmichaels.us
Marne
Marne Lions Club (Interurban Depot Café, 1580 Arch St.)
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays, February 25 through April 15
- Take out only
- Price: adults: $12, kids $6
- Menu: Fish with coleslaw, choice of fries, baked potato or mac n cheese. Other meal option: Beef and bean burrito with taco chips. All meals include dessert.
Marne American Legion (1469 Arthur St.)
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays Feb. 18 through April 15
- Dine in or take out
- Price: $12 all you can eat
