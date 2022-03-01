Guide to find a Lenten Fish Fry in West Michigan 2022

The definitive guide to West Michigan Lenten Fish Fry dinners in 2022.

MICHIGAN, USA — Welcome to the Lenten Fish Fry guide for West Michigan in 2022. Lent begins on Wednesday, so many Catholics around West Michigan will be passing on meat on Fridays and turning to fish.

Churches and community centers are putting on fish fry events across West Michigan for much of March and April. Find a Lenten Fish Fry near you:

Allegan County

Ostego

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 15

Take out only

Wayland

5 p.m., Fridays March 4 through April 8

Price: $15

Menu: Fried pollock, baked cod, French fries, baked potato, green beans, Coleslaw, mac & cheese, roll and butter, and beverage.

Kent County

Belmont

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish (6390 Belmont Rd. NE)

4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays March 4 through April 8

Price: adults: $12, kids: $3

Menu: Baked or fried Cod, french fries, green beans, choice of cole slaw or applesauce, hushpuppy or roll.

Comstock Park

Holy Trinity Parish (1200 Alpine Church Rd. NW)

5 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8

Take out only from the north side of the gym off Alpine Church Rd.

Menu: Baked or fried pollock, baked potatoes/french fries, homemade coleslaw, homemade mac and cheese.

Contact the parish for additional details: (616) 784-0677

Grand Rapids

4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8

Drive thru only

Contact the parish for additional details: (616) 451-3403

4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8

Dine in or carry out

Price: 13 and older: $12, ages 5 to 12: $6, 4 and under: $2

Menu: Baked or fried fish (Alaskan Pollock), french fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce, mac & cheese, and dessert.

St. Jude Parish (1120 4 Mile Rd. NE)

5:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 25 through April 22

Dine in or carry out

Price: 7 and older: $12, families: $35

Menu: Baked or fried fish, french fries, vegetable, coleslaw, mac and cheese, dinner roll, dessert.

5 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 11 and March 25

Dine in

Menu: Baja fish tacos.

Lowell

5 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8

Dine in or take out

Price: 13 and older: $12, 12 and under: $6, families: $36

Menu: 2 (4 oz) pieces of hand battered fried or baked cod, mac & cheese, fries, coleslaw, apple sauce, corn bread, juice, coffee.

Rockford

Our Lady of Consolation Parish (Holy Family Center, 4865 11 Mile Rd. NE)

5 to 7:30 p.m., Friday March 11 and March 25

Gluten-free option available

Contact the parish for additional details: (616) 866-0931

Wyoming

Knights of Columbus #4362 (KC Banquet Center, 5380 Clyde Park Ave SW)

4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays March 4 – April 15

Drive thru only, follow signs and drive around building to front door.

Price: $12

Menu: Fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, dinner roll.

Fish is in limited supply this year. First come, first served.

St. John Vianney Parish (4101 Clyde Park Ave. SW)

4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8

Drive thru only

Price: $12

Menu: Delicious hand-breaded, fried, white fish, seasoned curly fries, freshly made coleslaw and dinner roll.

Lake County

Baldwin

St. Ann-St. Ignatius Parish (Ann’s Senior Center, 690 9th St.)

4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays March 4 through April 15

Price: adults: $10, kids 5 to 12: $5, kids 4 and under: free

Menu: Cod and Pollock baked or fried. Dinner roll with butter, french fries or baked potato, cole slaw, mac and cheese and a dessert.

Mecosta County

Big Rapids

St. Mary-St. Paul Parish (Food Truck at Currie’s BP Amoco, 620 Maple St.)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays March 4 through April 8

Price: $13 a plate, $25 for 2 Plates

Montcalm County

Howard City

4:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8

Dine in or carry out

Price: adults: $12, $13 if paying by credit card, kids 6 to 12: $5, kids 5 and under: free, families: $45, $47 if paying by credit card

Muskegon County

Cloverville

Fruitport Fraternal Order of Eagles (3354 S. Dangl Rd.)

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, April 22

Silent auction and 50/50 raffle

Muskegon

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (drive thru) and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (dine in) Fridays Feb. 18 through March 25 and March 2 (Ash Wednesday)

Dine in or drive through

Price: $13

Muskegon Bowmen Archery Club (2380 Central Ave.)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., March 4, March 18 and April 1

Price: adults: $12, super size: $15 super size, kids 12 and under: $6

Ravenna

St. Catherine Parish (St. Catherine Hall, 3381 Thomas St.)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8

Carry out only

Price: adults: $12, kids: $6

Newaygo County

Newaygo

St. Bartholomew Parish (Parish Family Center, 599 W. Brooks St.)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays March 4 through April 8 (no fish fry on Good Friday)

Dine in or carry out

Price: kids: $5, adults: $10, families: $30

Contact the parish for additional details: (231) 652-1286

Oceana County

Hart

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 15

Drive thru only

Price: $13

Menu: Baked or fried fish, potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, dessert.

Ottawa County

Coopersville

5:30 to 7 p.m., Fridays, March 4 through April 8

Dine in or carry out

Contact the parish for additional details: (616) 384-4026 or email: secretary@saintmichaels.us

Marne

Marne Lions Club (Interurban Depot Café, 1580 Arch St.)

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays, February 25 through April 15

Take out only

Price: adults: $12, kids $6

Menu: Fish with coleslaw, choice of fries, baked potato or mac n cheese. Other meal option: Beef and bean burrito with taco chips. All meals include dessert.

Marne American Legion (1469 Arthur St.)

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays Feb. 18 through April 15

Dine in or take out

Price: $12 all you can eat

