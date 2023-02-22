Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh helps police clear downed tree during ice storm

The Ann Arbor Police Department thanked Coach Harbaugh for the help and for being a valued member of the community.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — During Wednesday nights ice storm, freezing rain and blistering winds hit the southern half of Michigan with fury.

According to DTE Energy, more than 500,000 people lost power during the storm, thousands of them in the Ann Arbor area.

Emergency crews were out in full force helping clear the roads of downed wires and debris, including the Ann Arbor Police Department and a very familiar Good Samaritan.

Officer Howard Cooper says he was out in the middle of the ice storm working to clear a large tree that was blocking Devonshire and Londonderry Road, when a van pulled up.

The driver got out and began to help, and to Officer Cooper's surprise, that good Samaritan happened to be University of Michigan football head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

Officer Cooper gave Coach Harbaugh a pair of work gloves and the two of them went to work.

After about ten minutes of tedious work, the two were able to clear the entire tree from the roadway so traffic could pass through.

The Ann Arbor Police Department thanked Coach Harbaugh for the help and being a valued member of the community.

