Coat drive for teens and young adults at all GRPL locations

The Grand Rapids Mayor’s Youth Council is partnering with the Grand Rapids Public Library to collect new coats to help local teens and young adults stay warm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just in time for what is usually the coldest time of the year in Michigan, a Grand Rapids youth group is collecting coats to help local teens and young adults stay warm.

The drive is being put on by the Grand Rapids Mayor’s Youth Council in partnership with the Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL).

The Grand Rapids Mayor's Youth Council is managed by Our Community’s Children (OCC), an organization that facilitates several youth based programs in the area.

“Every young person deserves to have a warm coat -- period," Shannon L. Harris, OCC executive director, said. “We especially want to reach teens and young adults who are unhoused and/or experiencing poverty; and I’m thrilled to see teens helping each other to ensure basic needs are being met.”

All eight of the GRPL branch locations will serve as drop-off locations for coats, gloves and other winter clothing and gear.

“We are pleased to work with the Mayor’s Youth Council on this impactful project,” John McNaughton, GRPL director, said. “This partnership provides students with meaningful real world experience while helping the most vulnerable in our community.”

The donated will be distributed to the following community-based organizations:

Baxter Community Center

Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities

Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

AYA Youth Collective

The coat drive runs through March 4.

The Mayor's Youth Council is made up of 9th-12th grade students who are Grand Rapids residents. The group learns about how the local government works and also gets to discuss policy issues that affect them with the Mayor, City Commission and staff.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.