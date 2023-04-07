Byron Center church carries cross through town on Good Friday

Byron Center United Methodist Church took turns carrying the large, wooden cross through town. It is the start of a new tradition, hoping to grow in the future.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Church members of the Byron Center United Methodist Church took up a large, wooden cross Friday and carried it through town.

"This actually happened 2,000 years ago," said Pastor James Walker. "When Jesus carried it, he was in much worse shape than we are and the cross was probably a lot heavier than this one."

This is the first year the church held the event, with Walker as its new pastor.

"I hope that it pulls people away from the bunny, away from the Easter eggs and put their mind back into the holiness," said church member Debbie Schroff.

While it is the first year for the event, the cross has been with the church for about 10 years. It was made from the trunks of two Christmas trees. The branches were cut off and the greens burned into ashes for Ash Wednesday. The remaining trunks were fastened into the Easter cross.

"I noticed that it was emotional," said Walker. "A couple of people were weeping as we carried the cross."

People took turns carrying the cross.

Walker said he got the idea from a similar event at Michigan State University when he was in college.

He hopes for the event to continue, and maybe even draw people from the community out for the walk.

"I hope it inspires Jesus saying, 'take up your cross and follow me,'" said Walker. "That people will go beyond Sunday morning in that it'd be a 24/7 experience and that our lifestyle would be one of accommodation for other people. One of love and compassion toward other people. That we would exhibit the fruit of the Holy Spirit."

RELATED VIDEO: Easter Sunday Mass scare at the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Grand Rapids

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.