Santa Claus, Christmas parade coming to Grand Rapids this weekend

Saturday morning, Santa Claus will cruise down Monroe Avenue in his iconic red sleigh.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Santa Claus is coming to town! Mr. Claus and a Christmas parade will ride down Monroe Avenue in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The 101st Santa Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 beginning at 10 a.m. Formerly known as the Art Van Santa Parade, the event is now put on by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and known as the Gentex Santa Parade.

The parade will go through its typical route, except for some small changes due to construction on Fulton Street.

Floats will start on Michigan Street, cruise down Monroe Avenue, turn on Louis Street, and finish on Ottawa Avenue.

Santa will be in his iconic Jaycee's red sleigh, which dates back to the 1950s.

Beginning at 9 a.m., visitors can enjoy food trucks lining Monroe Center, a coffee and hot cocoa station and more.

At 11:30 a.m. in Rosa Parks Circle, events goers can get free photos with Santa, children's activities, meet-and-greets with celebrity talent and a performance.

Celebrity visitors include:

Actress and singer/songwriter Olivia Sanabia

Miss Michigan 2022 Melissa Beyrand

Former Mrs. America 2021 Jackie Green

American Song Contest competitor and singer/songwriter Ada LeAnn

