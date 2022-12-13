Immersive lightshow at Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater starts next week

The immersive lightshow uses projection mapping and laser lights to transform the amphitheater into an amazing sensory display.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a brand new immersive lightshow experience to enjoy at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater starting next week.

The Seasonal Light Experience takes over the garden's amphitheater on Dec. 19, wowing audiences with cutting-edge projection mapping and laser technologies.

Images are projected on every contour and crevice of the amphitheater to create an immersive show where 3D objects become a canvass for lights and lasers. Incorporated in the show are computer and hand drawn animations, which are projected onto the various surfaces on the amphitheater.

A huge part of the immersive experience is the music, which took an entire year to produce. The score will perfectly play with the animations to create a truly memorable experience.

The show is part of the University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition at the gardens.

The Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition features 46 displays that depict cultures and holiday traditions from around the world.

The light shows begin at 6 p.m. and are every 30 minutes with the last show beginning at 8 p.m. Each show lasts 20 minutes with a 10 minute intermission between shows.

The Seasonal Light Experience will run from Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30. The rest of the University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition will be available to see through Jan. 8, 2023.

Watch a behind the scenes look at how the show was envisioned and produced by DropDrop and LiveSpace here:

Admission to the Seasonal Light Experience is included in your general admission ticket and completely free to members of the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture park.

For more information on the show and tickets, visit MeijerGardens.org.

