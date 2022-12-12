This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids

Plenty of people love Christmas enough to set up elaborate displays on their own property, but one Grand Rapids neighborhood has made it a community effort.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it.

"I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up and make myself happy," he said.

"My neighbors across the street, they said, hey, that looks wonderful. Do it on our side, too. And then we started to slowly expand down and suddenly, the people down at the other end of the street, also wanted to have it done."

The result is something that's become a bit of a tradition on Eighth Street NW between Parkhurst Avenue and Seventh Street. Christmas lights not only take over peoples' homes and yards, they're also strung from tree to tree down the whole block before wrapping around the cul-de-sac.

It took hours of work. Mike estimates what he personally worked 25-26 hours, but he had plenty of help.

"Each person comes out and helps even if it's just for five minutes or 10 minutes, bring coffee, bring doughnuts, buy extra lights. Whatever we can do to help make this more amazing each year, we each do our own share," said Leah Kurlenda.

Rick Pindar has put an estimated 15 hours into the project.

"It's been fun because we've gotten to know our neighbors better. It's a community thing. Everybody comes out when you've got a couple of hours. We'll throw some lights up and make our way down. A couple more trees and a couple more houses," Pindar said.

Five neighbors share the financial burden of the display by providing the power to the lights that hang from the trees.

People come from the west side and beyond to drive up and down the street to see the display.

"It's neat just because it's not professionally done. It's not professionally decorated. It's just us. And so I think it's so neat that people find it so special to come down and tour the lights," said Sallie Kowalczyk.

Neighbors say they're proud of the way their street gets into the holiday spirit.

"Knowing that your street has all these lights, spreading the Christmas spirit, brings a warmth to your heart," said Danny Styf.

