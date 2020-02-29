GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March 1 is the meteorological start of spring. Sunny days, melting snow and beautiful colors are soon to follow. While many of us are celebrating the warmer weather that will soon be here, our Green Thumb expert is showing us ways to help our plants celebrate too!

Rick Vuyst recommends taking a soft towel and using it to wipe away all the dust, grime and water buildup on your house plants foliage. That can help keep them clean and enjoying the sunshine.

He also recommends turning your plants so a different part of them is facing the light. This helps your plants grow evenly. There is also specialized plant food that you can get to help your house plants stay in tip-top shape.

As spring approaches, it's a great time to brighten your home, and one way you can do that is using colorful pots when you need to repot your plants!

Thinking about gardening outside? Here are 6 things you can do once the weather breaks:

Check for signs of growth Prep the beds Prune Divide perennials Perform basic maintenance of stone paths, pavers, and your deck Plant veggies

For more on all these tips and many more ideas for spring check out Better Homes and Gardens.

Grand Rapids' annual West Michigan Home and Gardens Show is kicking off next week. This is the 40th year of the show. There will be 14 feature gardens, five free seminar stages and over 350 exhibitors to see. It's all happening at DeVos Place March 5 through March 6. Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door. Tickets for kids between 6 and 14 are $4.

If you'd like more advice from Rick Vuyst, pick up a copy of his book, I Just Wet my Plants.

